Late free throw seals Mississippi State win over No. 24 Bama

By PAUL JONES
Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Andersson Garcia made a free throw with 3.7 seconds left and Iverson Molinar had a game-high 24 points for Mississippi State, which held off No. 24 Alabama 78-76 on Saturday night. Alabama’s Keon Ellis missed a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Jaden Shackelford led Alabama (11-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) with 17 points. The Bulldogs (12-4, 3-1 ) beat the Crimson Tide for the fourth time in the last five meetings in Starkville. Garrison Brooks had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Shakeel Moore added 15 points.

Associated Press

