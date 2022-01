NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Troy Green scored 26 points and Derek St. Hilaire added 23 and New Orleans beat Southland Conference preseason favorite Nicholls 78-66. Winners of four straight, New Orleans finished 22 for 30 from the foul line to 5 for 10 for Nicholls. The Privateers held Nicholls (10-8, 0-1) to 5-for-24 shooting from 3-point range. Pierce Spencer scored 25 points for Nicholls.