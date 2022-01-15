Rock-bottom Saint-Etienne loses 2-1 after late Lens goal

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Saint-Etienne’s French league campaign has taken a turn for the worse after conceding deep in injury time and losing at home to Lens 2-1. Rock-bottom Saint-Etienne has won only two games and lost 12, leaving it four points behind 19th-placed Metz. Captain Seko Fofana curled the ball in brilliantly five minutes into stoppage time to give fourth-placed Lens another late win after an 88th-minute strike against Rennes last weekend.