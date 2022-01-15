Spear powers Robert Morris past Northern Kentucky 74-64

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Kahliel Spear finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to power Robert Morris to a 74-64 victory over Northern Kentucky in Horizon League play. Spear notched his fourth double-double of the season to help the Colonials (5-14, 1-7) snap a five-game skid. Marques Warrick topped the Norse (6-9, 2-4) with 21 points. He sank just 5 of 15 shots — 1 of 9 from beyond the arc — but made 10 of 12 foul shots.