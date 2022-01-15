Unrelenting Bayern beats Cologne, sets league scoring record

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has bagged a hat trick as Bayern Munich scored for a record 66th Bundesliga game in succession to beat Cologne 4-0 and restore its six-point lead. Lewandowski’s opening goal off a pass from Thomas Müller made it 66 league games in a row since Bayern was last shut out in February 2020 by Leipzig in a 0-0 draw. Hoffenheim came into the weekend in third and harbors hopes of returning to the Champions League for the first time since 2018-19 but losing to Union Berlin 2-1 didn’t help.