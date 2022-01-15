Wolves survive late rally to beat Southampton 3-1 in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Adama Traore has scored his first goal of the season and Wolverhampton has survived a late rally to beat Southampton 3-1 in the English Premier League. Raul Jimenez converted a penalty in the 37th minute and captain Conor Coady headed home in the 59th before a nervy finish at Molineux Stadium. Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse made it 2-1 in the 84th when he sent a powerful free kick into the top right corner from 30 yards out. Romain Perraud nearly equalized five minutes later but his header hit the crossbar. Traoré sealed it with a goal in the first minute of stoppage time.