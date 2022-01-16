49ers hang on late for 23-17 wild-card victory over Cowboys

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Versatile receiver Deebo Samuel ran 26 yards for a touchdown the play after an interception by Dak Prescott and the San Francisco 49ers held on for a 23-17 wild-card victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers overcame an interception by Jimmy Garoppolo when they led by 13 in the fourth quarter. Now they head to Green Bay for a divisional game looking for another trip to the NFC championship game. The wait for Dallas to get that far in the playoffs will reach at least 27 years after another first-game flameout in the postseason for Prescott.