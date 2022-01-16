Australian Open starts hours after Djokovic’s deportation

By JOHN PYE

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open has started without nine-time champion Novak Djokovic. Finally, the focus was on the tennis. Fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari started the program on the main court with a 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over Tatjana Maria. Defending champion Naomi Osaka was due next on Rod Laver Arena. Rafael Nadal, the only past champion in the men’s bracket after Djokovic’s late withdrawal, was set to renew his bid for a men’s record 21st major singles title with a first-round match against Marcos Giron. Djokovic had been scheduled to play the last match on Day 1 on Rod Laver Arena but instead the 34-year-old Serb was heading home after a losing a legal battle Sunday to have his visa reinstated depsite not being vaccinated for COVID-19.