Berger, Gulbe help No. 6 Indiana women top Purdue in OT

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger scored 24 points and Aleksa Gulbe added 21 as No. 6 Indiana rallied to beat Purdue 73-68 in overtime. The Hoosiers overcame an eight-point deficit in the final 3 1/2 minutes of regulation. Tied at 60, Indiana scored the first six points of OT on 3s by Gulbe and Ali Patberg. The Hoosiers won their ninth in a row and improved to 14-2. Abbey Ellis scored 19 and Brooke Moore 18 points for Purdue. The Boilermakers are 11-6.