Europe-chasing Frankfurt held in 1-1 draw at Augsburg

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s ambitions to fight for European qualification have been dented by a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Augsburg. Daichi Kamada gave Frankfurt the lead in the 22nd minute when he ran onto a through ball and leaped over goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz before knocking the ball in. Michael Gregoritsch leveled for Augsburg 16 minutes later with a fine finish from a tight angle. Two teams in the relegation zone, Arminia Bielefeld and Greuther Fürth, play later Sunday.