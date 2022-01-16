Excuse the typo: Cowboys botch Vander Esch’s name on jersey

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are off on the wrong foot before their playoff opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch’s name was misspelled on the back of his No. 55 jersey during pregame warmups. The “c” and “s” were transposed in his last name. The fourth-year player is in the final year of his rookie contract after the Cowboys didn’t exercise the fifth-year option in their first-round pick from 2018. Vander Esch was the 19th overall choice.