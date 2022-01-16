Harrison’s hat trick gives Leeds 3-2 win at West Ham in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Jack Harrison scored a hat trick as Leeds overcame a long list of absentees to beat West Ham 3-2 in the Premier League. West Ham hit back twice through Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals, but Harrison’s well-taken third goal ended the London club’s four-match winning streak. Leeds moved to nine points above the relegation zone. West Ham remained in fourth place, two points ahead of Arsenal having played two more games.