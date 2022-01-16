Matsuyama caps big rally with eagle to win Sony in playoff

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

HONOLULU (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama hit one of the best shots of his career to win the Sony Open and he never saw it. The Masters champion overcame a five-shot deficit on the back nine at Waialae and forced a playoff with Russell Henley by making birdie on the last hole for a 63. The playoff didn’t last long. Matsuyama drilled a 3-wood into the sun. The roar told him it was good. The ball settled 3 feet away for a tap-in eagle. It was Matsuyama’s eighth PGA Tour victory. That ties him for most by an Asian-born player with K.J. Choi.