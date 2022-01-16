US women’s hockey coach Joel Johnson deftly juggles 2 jobs

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

Opportunity came knocking twice over the span of two months last year, leaving Joel Johnson no choice but to say yes to juggling two women’s hockey coaching jobs. Johnson is coach of the U.S. women’s national hockey team seeking to defend its Olympic gold medal at the Beijing Winter Games next month. He was promoted after Bob Corkum resigned in April. In June, the 47-year-old was hired as head coach of the St. Thomas University women’s hockey team, which made the jump to the Division I level this season. It helps that both teams are a 20-minute drive apart.