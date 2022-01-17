Calderon joins IndyCar as 1st woman to drive for AJ Foyt

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Tatiana Calderon will drive for AJ Foyt Racing this season as the first woman to compete regularly in the IndyCar Series since 2013. The Colombian will drive a third IndyCar entry for Foyt on the street and road courses this year alongside Dalton Kellett and Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood. A driver for the oval races in the No. 11 was not announced. Calderon will be sponsored by ROKiT Group. That is a media group that has also committed to sponsoring fellow rookie Kirkwood this season. Simona de Silvestro in 2013 was the last woman to compete regularly in IndyCar.