Ex-champion Sofia Kenin out in 1st round of Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sofia Kenin climbed to a career-high No. 4 ranking in 2020 when she won the Australian Open title and reached the French Open final, too. She’s going to drop a lot closer to No. 100 after a first-round exit at Melbourne Park on Monday. The 11th-seeded Kenin was beaten by 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys 7-6 (2), 7-5 in an all-American matchup. Kenin says: “It’s not easy, but it’s just a number. It doesn’t change who I am.”