USA Bobsled reveals 12-person team for Beijing Olympics

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

USA Bobsled has chosen 12 sliders to be part of the team headed to the Beijing Olympics. The women’s team includes drivers Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries. The women’s push athletes are Kaysha Love and Sylvia Hoffman. The men’s team has drivers Hunter Church and Frank Del Duca. They’re joined by push athletes Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, Kris Horn, Jimmy Reed, Carlo Valdes, Charlie Volker and Josh Williamson.