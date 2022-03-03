Canucks score twice early in third, rally past Islanders 4-3

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Nils Hoglander and rookie Vasily Podkolzin scored 45 seconds apart midway through the third period and Thatcher Demko made 24 saves as the Vancouver Canucks edged the New York Islanders 4-3. Anthony Beauvillier had put the Islanders ahead 3-2 early in the third, flipping the puck past Demko at 1:49 for this ninth goal after the teams each scored twice in the second period. But the Canucks struck twice against the struggling Semyom Varlamov for their second win in New York-area games this week.