Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:54 PM

Doncic scores 41 points, Mavs beat Warriors again, 122-113

KTVZ

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 41 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat Golden State for the second time in five days, holding off the Warriors 122-113 on Thursday night after a huge fourth-quarter rally for the victory in California. Stephen Curry and the Warriors never led but got even for the first time since early in the first quarter during a stretch when Moses Moody scored 13 consecutive Golden State points. The Mavericks held on to hand the Warriors a season-worst third consecutive loss and drop them 7 1/2 games behind NBA-leading Phoenix. Doncic had 10 rebounds and nine assists. Curry was held scoreless in the fourth quarter and finished with 21 points.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content