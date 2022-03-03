Duncan Keith returns to Chicago with Edmonton Oilers

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Duncan Keith plays his first game in Chicago as a visitor when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Blackhawks. Keith developed into one of the NHL’s top defensemen while spending 16 years in Chicago, winning the Norris Trophy twice and three Stanley Cup titles. He was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP when the Blackhawks took home the championship in 2015. He was dealt to Edmonton in July after he asked for a trade to Western Canada to be closer to his son, Colton.