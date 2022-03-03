Everton ends Boreham Wood’s FA Cup run to reach quarters

Salomon Rondon scored twice as Everton ended Boreham Wood’s surprising FA Cup run by beating the non-league team 2-0 to reach the quarterfinals. Boreham Wood had not conceded a goal in the competition this season until Rondon finally created the breakthrough for Everton in the 57th minute after meeting a cross at the near post. Everton striker Richarlison had a goal ruled out by VAR before Rondon added the second with a powerful header that goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond could not prevent from crossing the line. Everton will play away at Crystal Palace for a place in the semifinals.