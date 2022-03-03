Harden, Pendande lead Miami over Duke in ACC women’s tourney

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Destiny Harden and Lola Pendande teamed up for nine straight points that gave Miami the lead for good in the fourth quarter as the Hurricanes defeated Duke 61-55 in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. The seventh-seeded Hurricanes will take on second-seeded and fourth-ranked Louisville in Friday’s quarterfinals after avenging a nine-point regular-season loss to the Blue Devils. Harden and Pendande scored 11 points apiece with Harden grabbing nine rebounds. Kelsey Marshall and Karla Erjavec added 10 points each. Celeste Taylor scored 19 points with three 3-pointers for Duke. Shayeann Day-Wilson added 13 points and Elizabeth Balogun 12.