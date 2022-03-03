Malkin has goal, 2 assists as Penguins beat Lightning 5-1

By MARK DIDTLER

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists, Tristan Jarry made 20 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1. Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper was given a game misconduct for arguing with officials with 53.7 seconds remaining in the second period after the Lightning received an extra minor penalty stemming from a scrum. Sidney Crosby, Danton Heinen, Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel had the other Pittsburgh goals as the Penguins improved to 19-6-3 on the road. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored for the Lightning.