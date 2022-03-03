Minor league baseball, hockey teams seeking COVID-19 relief

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over a hundred minor league baseball and more than a dozen minor league hockey teams are hoping to get COVID-19 relief from the U.S. government to offset millions of dollars of losses from the pandemic. Minor league sports teams and their facilities were left out of the first round of small business subsidies. Most had to rely on Paycheck Protection Program loans to keep staffs together. An influx of funds from a bill that could go through Congress as soon as next week would allow teams to hire more people, pay back debts and dig out of the hole they are in after the past two years.