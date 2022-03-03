Northwestern beats Minnesota 65-60 in Big 10 women’s tourney

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Veronica Burton had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, Lauryn Satterwhite added 15 points and a late block and No. 7 seed Northwestern beat 10th-seeded Minnesota 65-60 in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament. Northwestern advances to play Caitlin Clark and 12th-ranked Iowa in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Wildcats beat the Big Ten co-champion Hawkeyes 77-69 on Jan. 6 and lost 72-67 in overtime at home on Jan. 28. Courtney Shaw had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Jillian Brown added 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Northwestern. Kadiatou Sissoko had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota (14-17), which won the only regular-season meeting with Northwestern after making 10 3-pointers.