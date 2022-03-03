Patberg, Berger lead No. 14 Indiana women past Rutgers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 19 points and Grace Berger had 17 to help No. 14 Indiana end a three-game losing streak with a 66-54 win over Rutgers in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament. MacKenzie Holmes had 11 points for the fifth-seeded Hoosiers, who reached 20 wins for the seventh straight season. Indiana faces the four seed, 11th-ranked Maryland, in the quarterfinals on Friday. Osh Brown and Sayawni Lassiter both had 12 points 13th-seeded Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights lost Shug Dickson, who had eight points, to an ankle injury on their opening possession of the second half.