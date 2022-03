MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Marlon Ruffin had 19 points off the bench to carry Portland State to a 79-68 win over Idaho. Ezekiel Alley had 15 points for the Vikings (12-15, 10-9 Big Sky Conference), who have won four straight. Khalid Thomas added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Trevante Anderson had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Vandals (8-21, 5-14).