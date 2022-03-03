Spain government seeks 1-year ban for fan accused of racism

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government has proposed a one-year stadium ban for the fan who racially insulted a Cádiz player in a Spanish league game this week. The government’s commission against racism, violence and intolerance in sports also proposed a 6,000-euro fine for the fan who made monkey gestures toward Cádiz defender Carlos Akapo in Monday’s league game against Granada. The man reportedly played for Spanish sixth-division club Deportivo Santa Fe, which expelled him. The fan was identified with the help of images from the television broadcast and from other Granada supporters.