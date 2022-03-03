Turner out 2nd straight MLS game, qualifier status uncertain

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Goalkeeper Matt Turner will miss New England’s second straight Major League Soccer game, leaving his status unclear for the United States’ final three World Cup qualifiers. Turner did not appear in the Revolution’s MLS season opener at Portland due to an injury and probably will not dress for Saturday’s home opener against Dallas. Coach Bruce Arena said he doesn’t expect Turner to play this weekend. WBZ reported Turner has a foot injury. Turner, 27, agreed Feb. 11 to transfer to Arsenal this summer. Turner has supplanted Manchester City’s Zack Steffen as the top U.S. goalkeeper in World Cup qualifying.