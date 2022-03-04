Australian cricket great Shane Warne dies at 52

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died. He was 52. Warne helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999 and was part of five Ashes-winning teams during his career. Fox Sports television quoted a family statement as saying Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand. Warne worked as a commentator for Fox Sports. The statement says “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and … could not be revived.”