Howard scores 26, Kentucky beats No. 6 LSU in SEC quarters

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 32 points, and Kentucky never trailed beating No. 6 LSU 78-63 Friday night in the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament quarterfinals. Kentucky won its eighth straight to reach the semifinals for the second time in three seasons and 17th overall. The Wildcats will play either No. 18 Tennessee or Alabama in the semifinals Saturday. Dre’Una Edwards scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Kentucky. Treasure Hunt also had 13 points, and Robyn Benton added 11. LSU snapped an eight-game winning streak. The Tigers will have to wait for the NCAA Tournament bracket announcement after Kentucky spoiled coach Kim Mulkey’s SEC Tournament debut.