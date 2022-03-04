No. 13 Ohio State women advance to Big Ten semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 19 points, Taylor Mikesell added 18 points with four 3-pointers and No. 13 Ohio State closed on a 10-0 run to beat Michigan State 74-58 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament. Top-seeded Ohio State advances to semifinals for the seventh time in nine seasons under coach Kevin McGuff. Rikki Harris sank a corner 3-ponter with 2:04 remaining in the fourth for her first basket of the second half after scoring eight points in opening five minutes of the game. After a Michigan State miss, Mikesell made a 3-pointer from the same spot as Harris for a 72-58 lead and Sheldon capped the game-closing run with a runner in the lane. Matilda Ekh led Michigan State with 21 points and seven rebounds.