No. 2 Stanford cruises past Buffs, 71-45, into Pac 12 final

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Haley Jones scored a game-high 17 points and No. 2 Stanford defeated Colorado 71-45 in a Pac 12 semifinal Friday night. The win marked Stanford’s 33rd consecutive win over a Pac 12 opponent. The Cardinal’s last loss to a conference foe was on Jan. 22, 2021. Stanford, the defending champion, will be playing for its 15th title Sunday. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, who improved to 52-6 all-time in the event, earned her 1,000th victory since taking over Stanford in 1996. VanDerveer, the winningest all-time coach in women’s basketball with 1,152 wins, is now 1,000-207 at Stanford. Cameron Brink scored 14 points and nine rebounds, while Anna Wilson had 12 points for the Cardinal (27-3).