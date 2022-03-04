No. 21 Virginia Tech women edge No. 16 UNC in ACC tourney

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aisha Sheppard and Georgia Amoore each scored 22 points as No. 21 Virginia Tech beat No. 16 North Carolina 87-80 in overtime of Friday’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals. It marked the first time the fifth-seeded Hokies have reached the semifinals in program history. Virginia Tech won despite league player of the year Elizabeth Kitley going down to a first-half injury. Alyssa Ustby and Deja Kelly each scored 18 points for the fourth-seeded Tar Heels. The loss dropped UNC coach Courtney Banghart to 0-3 in ACC Tournament games. The Hokies shot 51%, including 11 of 29 of 3-pointers.