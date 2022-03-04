Rangers slip past Devils with 3-1 victory

By SIMMI BUTTAR

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 32 saves, Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and assist, and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1. Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers, who won the final two games of their three-game homestand and improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight at home. Nico Hischier scored for the Devils and Nico Daws made 29 saves. New Jersey has lost five of its last seven games. Shesterkin made four saves on a third-period Devils power play as he earned his 27th win of the season.