Sharma takes over Kenya Open lead by one stroke

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma has birdied three of his last four holes to grab a one-shot lead halfway through the Kenya Open in Nairobi. A birdie-birdie finish earned him a 4-under-par 67 and a 10-under total at altitude at Muthaiga Club. Masahiro Kawamura of Japan scored a bogey-free 66 to be 9 under with Ewen Ferguson of Scotland, who made 67. Thriston Lawrence of South Africa was at 7 under in the European tour event.