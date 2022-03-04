Teen Chandler Smith wins Truck Series race in Las Vegas

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chandler Smith used a last lap pass to hold off both Daytona winner Zane Smith and boss Kyle Busch to win the Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was the third win in 40 career starts for Smith. He’s a 19-year-old from Georgia who is in his second season driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Chandler Smith was side-by-side with Zane Smith as the two trucks took the white flag. Chandler Smith used a crossover move to seize the lead from Zane Smith and coast to the win. Busch finished third.