Utah lawmakers pass transgender youth sports ban

By SAM METZ and LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah won’t be able to play sports on teams that correspond with their gender identity under legislation that the state Senate passed late Friday night. The legislation would make the state the 12th in the United States with such a ban. Eleventh-hour amendments introduced in the final hours before lawmakers adjourn must return to the House for approval and then be signed by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox before becoming state law. If courts prohibit Utah from enforcing a ban, like they have done in Idaho, the legislation that passed through the Senate Friday would give decision-making responsibility to a commission proposed in the initial draft of the legislation.