Bedoya, Gazdag score in Union’s 2-1 victory over Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Alejandro Bedoya and Daniel Gazdag scored in a three-minute span early in the second half to help the Philadelphia Union beat Montreal 2-1 on Saturday. Bedoya tied it in the 53rd minute and Gazdag gave Philadelphia (1-0-1) the lead in the 56th. Lassi Lappalainen opened the scoring for Montreal’s (0-0-2) in the 32nd. Philadelphia was reduced to 10 men in the 71st when Julián Carranza received his second yellow card for a studs-up tackle on Zachary Brault-Guillard.