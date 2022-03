SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Sanders and Brantly Stevenson scored 17 points apiece, Camren Pierce had 12 points and 11 assists and Cal Poly held off UC San Diego 80-76. Trevon Taylor had 13 points and six rebounds for the Mustangs (7-20). Stevenson added seven rebounds. Toni Rocak had 24 points for the Tritons (13-16)