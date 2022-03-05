Clemson cools off Virginia Tech 63-59 in ACC season finale

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 12 points and Alex Hemenway added 11 to lead a balanced offense as Clemson defeated Virginia Tech 63-59 in an ACC regular-season finale. David Collins and Al-Amir Dawes scored 10 points each for Clemson. Clemson led for nearly all of the final 11 1/2 minutes but never by more than six. A jumper by Hunter Tyson gave Clemson a 62-59 lead with 32 seconds remaining. Nahiem Alleyne missed two 3-pointers on the Hokies’ next possession and Virginia Tech was forced to foul. With eight seconds remaining Chase Hunter made the front end of his one-and-one for the final score.