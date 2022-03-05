Cone wins 4-year term as US Soccer president, beats Cordeiro

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

Cindy Parlow Cone was re-elected to a four-year team as U.S. Soccer Federation president, beating predecessor Carlos Cordeiro in an endorsement of the governing body’s settlement of a lawsuit by women players. Cone, a former national team player, received 52.3% of the weighted vote on the first ballot during the USSF National Council meeting. Cordeiro got 46.6% of the ballots as he tried to regain the job he held from 2018 until 2020, when he quit amid the fallout from legal filings that claimed women’s national team players had less physical ability and responsibility than male counterparts.