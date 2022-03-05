Ernie Els takes Hoag Classic lead at windy Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Ernie Els rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 17th with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 18th to take the lead in the Hoag Classic on a cool, windy Saturday at Newport Beach Country Club. The defending champion in the event that was canceled last year, Els shot a 3-under 68 to take a one-stroke lead over fellow two-time U.S. Open champions Lee Jantzen and Retief Goosen and first-round leader Cameron Beckman. Els had an 8 under 134 total. Janzen had a 66, the best round of the day in the difficult conditions. Goosen shot 67. Beckman birdied the 18th for a 71.