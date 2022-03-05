F1 team Haas terminates Russian driver Mazepin’s contract

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — The Haas Formula One team has terminated Russian driver Nikita Mazepin’s contract “with immediate effect” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The decision comes on the back of F1′s decision to terminate its contract with the Russian GP. Haas also ended its sponsorship with Russian company Uralkali, owned by Mazepin’s father. Haas said in a statement Saturday that “the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine.”