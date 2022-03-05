Gibson hits 7 3s, scores 29; Oklahoma beats Kansas St. 78-71

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Umoja Gibson hit a seven 3-pointers and finished with 29 points on 9-of-14 shooting to help Oklahoma beat Kansas State 78-71 in the regular-season finale for both teams. Tanner Groves added 14 points for Oklahoma. The Sooners have won three straight to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. There were seven ties and nine lead changes before Groves made a layup to give Oklahoma the lead for good amid a 7-0 spurt that made it 52-47 with 12:27 to play. Smith led Kansas State with 22 points and nine rebounds. Mike McGuirl added 21 points, five assists and three steals.