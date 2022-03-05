Lee scores 52, Houston Baptist tops McNeese 149-144 in 4 OTs

HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Lee set a Houston Baptist record with 52 points to spark the Huskies to a 149-144 four-overtime victory over McNeese. Lee also pulled down 18 rebounds for Houston Baptist (10-17, 6-11 Southland Conference). Khristion Courseault scored a career-high 30 points with seven assists and six rebounds. Trae English scored a season-high 27 points for the Cowboys (10-21, 5-12), whose losing streak reached five games.