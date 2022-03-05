Mills, Polite lead Florida State to 89-76 win over NC State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Mills returned from a five-game absence scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting, redshirt senior Anthony Polite had his first career double-double and Florida State never trailed as the Seminoles beat N.C. State 89-76 in the regular season finale for both teams. Polite finished with 13 points, a career-high tying 10 rebounds and two steals. Matthew Cleveland and John Butler scored 11 points apiece for Florida State (17-13, 10-10 ACC) and Tanor Ngom added 10 points and seven rebounds and two blocks. Terquavion Smith made 5 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 30 points for N.C. State (11-19, 4-15). Jericole Hellems, who also hit five 3s, added 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks and Dereon Seabron had 17 points and five assists.