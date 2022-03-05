No. 3 NC State women top No. 21 Va. Tech, reach title game

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 20 points and 13 rebounds and No. 3 North Carolina State used a strong second half to pull away from No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-55 and advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game. Jada Boyd added 16 points and Raina Perez had nine points for NC State, which is seeking its third straight tournament title. The Wolfpack will face the Miami-Notre Dame winner on Sunday. Kayan Traylor had 18 points for Virginia Tech, which played without Elizabeth Kitley. She injured her right shoulder in the Hokies’ 87-80 quarterfinal win over North Carolina on Friday and participated in warmups, but did not play.