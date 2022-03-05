Pogačar wins Strade Bianche with long-distance attack

SIENA, Italy (AP) — Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar has displayed his dominance with an unprecedented long-distance solo attack to win the Strade Bianche race. It was a different story in the women’s race as Belgian champion Lotte Kopecky held off two-time champion Annemiek van Vleuten in a two-woman sprint. Pogačar attacked with 50 kilometers to go in the 184-kilometer race through Tuscany on the eighth of 11 sections of white, gravel roads. The Slovenian with UAE Team Emirates quickly opened up an advantage of more than a minute and finished 37 seconds ahead of 41-year-old Alejandro Valverde and 46 seconds ahead of Kasper Asgreen of Denmark.