Revolution tops FC Dallas 1-0, Arena becomes MLS wins leader

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carles Gil scored a pivotal goal in New England’s 1-0 win over Dallas and Revolution coach Bruce Arena became all-time wins leader in MLS. Arena has 241 regular season wins, breaking a tie with the late Sigi Schmid. Arena, who has won five MLS Cup titles, also owns the records for wins in the regular season and playoffs combined (276) as well as most victories in the MLS Cup playoffs (35). Edwards Jr. saved the one shot he faced for the Revolution. Maarten Paes saved three of the four shots he faced for Dallas.